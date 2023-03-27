In pictures: Character property with stunning garden on the market in Sussex

A character property with a stunning garden has gone on the market in Sussex.
The four-bedroom property – in Sandy Lane, Crawley Down – dates from the 1900s.
It provides a superb family home with versatile accommodation arranged over three floors.
Outside there is a large paved patio area which is ideal for outside entertaining and al-fresco dining. There is also a large expanse of lawn which leads to an attractive secret garden.
The property is on sale through agents Purple Bricks, priced at £850,000.
There is an open plan through lounge-dining room with plenty of space for sofas and chairs to relax in. Photo: Contributed
There is a large expanse of lawn which leads to an attractive secret garden with further area ideal for sitting and relaxing. Photo: Contributed
There is plenty of parking space with a two and a half bay car barn Photo: Contributed
The beautifully fitted kitchen has an extensive range of base and wall units with complementary working surfaces, integrated appliances and appliance space. There is a separate utility room. Photo: Contributed