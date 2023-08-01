BREAKING
In pictures: Charming West Sussex house that's ideal for 'multi generational living'

A charming period house set in just over a third of an acre – perfect for multi generational living – has come on the market.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 1st Aug 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 14:20 BST

Langley Grange was originally a farmhouse – Langley Farm, once part of Ifield near Crawley. It was built in the mid-17th century during the start of the English Civil War.

The farm land was owned by an Admiral of the Fleet and a priest from London. It was extended in the mid-18th century and more recently at the start of the 20th century.

This Grade II listed five-bedroom house has been carefully restored to its former glory with many of the original features re-instated. The accommodation, excluding garage and store, is arranged over three floors.

It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £850,000.

On the ground floor is an entrance hallway with cloakroom and utility area

1. Hallway

On the ground floor is an entrance hallway with cloakroom and utility area Photo: Contributed

An attractive kitchen/breakfast room has two walk in pantries and leads into the dining room

2. Kitchen

An attractive kitchen/breakfast room has two walk in pantries and leads into the dining room Photo: Contributed

The generous sized dual aspect sitting room has a feature fireplace. There is also a family room which has double doors leading onto the gardens.

3. Sitting room

The generous sized dual aspect sitting room has a feature fireplace. There is also a family room which has double doors leading onto the gardens. Photo: Contributed

The dining room also has a feature inglenook fireplace

4. Dining room

The dining room also has a feature inglenook fireplace Photo: Contributed

