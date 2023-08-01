In pictures: Charming West Sussex house that's ideal for 'multi generational living'
Langley Grange was originally a farmhouse – Langley Farm, once part of Ifield near Crawley. It was built in the mid-17th century during the start of the English Civil War.
The farm land was owned by an Admiral of the Fleet and a priest from London. It was extended in the mid-18th century and more recently at the start of the 20th century.
This Grade II listed five-bedroom house has been carefully restored to its former glory with many of the original features re-instated. The accommodation, excluding garage and store, is arranged over three floors.
It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £850,000.