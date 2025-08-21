In Pictures: Eastbourne home in ‘private estate’ listed for sale

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £695,000.

The listing states: “A delightful and spacious detached four-bedroom house of unusually generous proportions with an attractively landscaped garden.

"The very generous proportions of the immaculately presented accommodation will be noted below. The property has been obviously cared for by the recent owners for many years and now offers potential for further improvement offering scope for an exceptionally fine home.

"The property is available with no onward chain.

"The property is enviably located within the private Ratton estate which is known for quality homes and its delightful setting flanked by scenic downland countryside and the Willingdon Golf Course.

"The Ratton estate was once owned by Lord Willingdon, a Viceroy of India, and has been most attractively developed over the recent years. The amenities of the town centre are within about three miles distant where there are mainline rail services to London Victoria and to Gatwick as well as the Beacon shopping centre, theatres and one of the finest Victorian seafronts on the south coast.

"As well as the nearby Willingdon Golf Course there are two other principal golf courses in the area and one of the largest sailing marinas on the south coast. There are private and state schools in the Eastbourne area and the surrounding downland countryside of the South Downs National Park offers wonderful recreational opportunity.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

1 . Babylon Way, Ratton, Eastbourne Babylon Way, Ratton, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Babylon Way, Ratton, Eastbourne Babylon Way, Ratton, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Babylon Way, Ratton, Eastbourne Babylon Way, Ratton, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

4 . Babylon Way, Ratton, Eastbourne Babylon Way, Ratton, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla