In Pictures: Eastbourne home within ‘generous plot over over a third of an acre’ listed for sale

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £925,000.

The listing states: “A beautifully presented detached house of individual design set well back from the road within a generous plot of just over a third of an acre enviably located with one of the most desirable addresses in Eastbourne. The house is partially screened from the road by mature trees and shrubs, and is approached via a gravel driveway providing ample off road parking.

"The accommodation has been thoughtfully designed with all principal rooms arranged to the rear of the house to take advantage of the delightful southerly garden aspect, and includes a generous sitting room with dual aspect windows, a log burner and patio doors opening onto the southerly facing rear patio.

"The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with a range of contrasting wall and base units beneath granite work surfaces with an integrated dishwasher and space for Rangemaster style oven. The adjacent utility room has space and plumbing for other appliances and there is also a formal dining room.

"Oak flooring has been laid to the hall, sitting and dining rooms, with tiled flooring to the kitchen and utility room. A wide tread oak staircase rises to the first floor landing which provides access to the three double bedrooms.

"The principal bedroom has a well appointed en-suite shower room, whilst the other two bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and are served by the spacious family bathroom with cast iron roll-top bath and a separate wc.

"The wonderful gardens are an important feature and are principally laid to lawn and screened from neighbouring properties by mature trees and shrubs. The southerly facing rear garden extends to approximately 160' and there is a generous patio that spans the full width of the house providing an ideal setting for al fresco dining.

"Other benefits include sealed unit double glazing, gas central heating and a garage in addition to the off-road parking.

"Old Camp Road forms part of the much favoured Summerdown area of Eastbourne within a few hundred yards of The Royal Eastbourne Golf Course and one mile of Eastbourne town centre, with Gildredge House school and a Waitrose store in the immediate vicinity.”

The property has been listed with the help of Leaper Stanbrook.

