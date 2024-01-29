In Pictures: ‘Exclusive’ four-bedroom detached property for sale in Eastbourne for £750,000

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £750,000.

The listing states: “Securing glorious views from an exclusive residential close near to Meads seafront - A remarkably spacious four bedroom detached house.

"Although now in need of modernisation the property provides potential to create a very fine home in an exclusive Meads location. The generously proportioned accommodation includes a 23' sitting room affording glorious views over Eastbourne to the downs.

"This property sits in an unusually wide plot within this popular close and an early appointment to view is strongly recommended. Offered for sale with no onward chain.The property is exceptionally well placed for Meads seafront and Meads High Street with its range of local shops.

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

