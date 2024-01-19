In Pictures: Five-bedroom detached property in ‘exclusive area’ for sale in Eastbourne for £850,000

Have a look inside this five-bedroom detached house in an ‘exclusive area’ of Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £850,000

The listing states: "A spaciously proportioned and substantially improved handsome Georgian style detached house with large south westerly garden in the exclusive residential area of Willingdon village.

“The generous accommodation now affords a magnificent open plan living space affording a lovely garden aspect and with double doors leading to the garden.

"In addition to this there is a spacious separate reception room and refitted kitchen. On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a luxurious shower room and two further bedrooms and bathroom on the second floor from which fine views over the garden toward the downs are afforded.

"An early appointment to view is strongly recommended to appreciate the attractive garden setting and extremely generous proportions of the ground floor.

“Upper Kings Drive forms part of the exclusive residential area of Willingdon village with its ancient parish church and two public houses."

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

