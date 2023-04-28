In pictures: Five-bedroom family home in a private Horsham location ... with a superb open plan kitchen

This five-bedroom detached family home in Horsham is set in a private location.
One of its many attractive features is its superb open plan kitchen with high-end integrated appliances – including ovens, a wine fridge, induction hob, dishwasher and coffee machine.
The kitchen is, in fact, part of a large open area including a dining area and sitting room and is a superb social hub to the family home
The property – in Wildgoose Drive, Horsham – is on sale through Horsham agents Henry Adams with a guide price of £1,495,000.
1. Kitchen
The kitchen features a selection of quality cabinets with contrasting tones and Quartz worksurfaces. There is a selection of high end integrated appliances including coffee machine, wine fridge, ovens, induction hob and an integrated dishwasher as well as cleverly designed LED lighting. Photo: Contributed
2. Hallway
The reception hallway leads into a fabulous double aspect family room. Photo: Contributed
3. Family room
A double aspect family room gives a superb feeling of light and the double doors lead directly out onto the rear garden space. Photo: Contributed
4. Sitting room
A separate sitting room centres around the fireplace with an inset log burner. It has a high vaulted ceiling giving a feeling of light and space andthe double aspect provides views over the rear gardens with double doors opening directly onto the rear garden terrace. Photo: Contributed