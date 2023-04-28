Edit Account-Sign Out
This five-bedroom property in Wildgoose Drive, Horsham, is on sale with a guide price of £1,495,000
This five-bedroom property in Wildgoose Drive, Horsham, is on sale with a guide price of £1,495,000

In pictures: Five-bedroom family home in a private Horsham location ... with a superb open plan kitchen

This five-bedroom detached family home in Horsham is set in a private location.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST

One of its many attractive features is its superb open plan kitchen with high-end integrated appliances – including ovens, a wine fridge, induction hob, dishwasher and coffee machine.

The kitchen is, in fact, part of a large open area including a dining area and sitting room and is a superb social hub to the family home

The property – in Wildgoose Drive, Horsham – is on sale through Horsham agents Henry Adams with a guide price of £1,495,000.

See www.rightmove.co.uk

The kitchen features a selection of quality cabinets with contrasting tones and Quartz worksurfaces. There is a selection of high end integrated appliances including coffee machine, wine fridge, ovens, induction hob and an integrated dishwasher as well as cleverly designed LED lighting.

1. Kitchen

The kitchen features a selection of quality cabinets with contrasting tones and Quartz worksurfaces. There is a selection of high end integrated appliances including coffee machine, wine fridge, ovens, induction hob and an integrated dishwasher as well as cleverly designed LED lighting.

The reception hallway leads into a fabulous double aspect family room.

2. Hallway

The reception hallway leads into a fabulous double aspect family room.

A double aspect family room gives a superb feeling of light and the double doors lead directly out onto the rear garden space.

3. Family room

A double aspect family room gives a superb feeling of light and the double doors lead directly out onto the rear garden space.

A separate sitting room centres around the fireplace with an inset log burner. It has a high vaulted ceiling giving a feeling of light and space andthe double aspect provides views over the rear gardens with double doors opening directly onto the rear garden terrace.

4. Sitting room

A separate sitting room centres around the fireplace with an inset log burner. It has a high vaulted ceiling giving a feeling of light and space andthe double aspect provides views over the rear gardens with double doors opening directly onto the rear garden terrace.

