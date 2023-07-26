NationalWorldTV
This five-bedroom modern family house is situated in Kerves Lane, Horsham, and is on the market with a guide price off £1,750,000
This five-bedroom modern family house is situated in Kerves Lane, Horsham, and is on the market with a guide price off £1,750,000

In pictures: Five-bedroom modern Sussex family home with swimming pool, gym and home office

This luxury five-bedroom modern family house which comes with a swimming pool, gym and home office is currently on the market.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 26th Jul 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 13:46 BST

The property – in Kerves Lane, Horsham – has been built to a high specification which blends contemporary interior design with traditional exterior styling. It is on sale through agents Hamptons with a guide price of £1,750,000.

The property has a light and airy entrance hall with oak flooring throughout

1. Entrance hall

The property has a light and airy entrance hall with oak flooring throughout

The bright, roomy fitted Symphony kitchen/breakfast room is a large and sociable space which is open-plan to an orangery style family room. The kitchen features Neff appliances and two sets of floor to ceiling aluminium bi-fold doors lead out directly to the back garden terrace and lawn. It is a dual aspect room with windows to the front as well, and can be accessed via the back door, which opens into a spacious utility room with an adjoining wet room.

2. Kitchen

The bright, roomy fitted Symphony kitchen/breakfast room is a large and sociable space which is open-plan to an orangery style family room. The kitchen features Neff appliances and two sets of floor to ceiling aluminium bi-fold doors lead out directly to the back garden terrace and lawn. It is a dual aspect room with windows to the front as well, and can be accessed via the back door, which opens into a spacious utility room with an adjoining wet room.

A substantial drawing room is also a notable feature, again with bi-fold glazed doors out to the garden, and there is a fireplace as a focal point.

3. Drawing room

A substantial drawing room is also a notable feature, again with bi-fold glazed doors out to the garden, and there is a fireplace as a focal point.

A fireplace is a focal point in the drawing room. There is also a study which overlooks the front drive.

4. Drawing room

A fireplace is a focal point in the drawing room. There is also a study which overlooks the front drive.

