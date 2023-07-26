In pictures: Five-bedroom modern Sussex family home with swimming pool, gym and home office

2 . Kitchen

The bright, roomy fitted Symphony kitchen/breakfast room is a large and sociable space which is open-plan to an orangery style family room. The kitchen features Neff appliances and two sets of floor to ceiling aluminium bi-fold doors lead out directly to the back garden terrace and lawn. It is a dual aspect room with windows to the front as well, and can be accessed via the back door, which opens into a spacious utility room with an adjoining wet room. Photo: Contributed