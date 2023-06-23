In pictures: Five bedroom property with landscaped grounds and tennis court between Horsham and Crawley

This superb property – Old Park in Rusper – is an elegant modernised Victorian house with landscaped grounds featuring a hard tennis court.
It has undergone a major refurbishment and remodelling in recent years and now represents a stunning period home with the benefits of a thorough modernisation programme throughout. It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,350,000.
1. Driveway
Externally, the property is accessed via an electric timber gate to a gravelled drive that leads to a beautiful turning circle around a glorious, mature oak tree and to the front of the house. Beyond is an independent double garage. Photo: Contributed
2. Kitchen
The property has a contemporary, double aspect kitchen, with an adjoining utility room, featuring Miele appliances with views across the garden and open farmland beyond. Photo: Contributed
3. Drawing room
The ground floor accommodation is complemented by a fabulous 25 foot long drawing room with a marble fireplace and floor to ceiling, south-facing sash windows overlooking the garden. Photo: Contributed
4. Family room
A stylish family/dining room adjoins the kitchen Photo: Contributed