Old Park, Rusper, is a beautiful five-bedroom property with landscaped grounds featuring a hard tennis court. It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,350,000.

In pictures: Five bedroom property with landscaped grounds and tennis court between Horsham and Crawley

This superb property – Old Park in Rusper – is an elegant modernised Victorian house with landscaped grounds featuring a hard tennis court.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 16:52 BST

It has undergone a major refurbishment and remodelling in recent years and now represents a stunning period home with the benefits of a thorough modernisation programme throughout. It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,350,000.

Externally, the property is accessed via an electric timber gate to a gravelled drive that leads to a beautiful turning circle around a glorious, mature oak tree and to the front of the house. Beyond is an independent double garage.

1. Driveway

Externally, the property is accessed via an electric timber gate to a gravelled drive that leads to a beautiful turning circle around a glorious, mature oak tree and to the front of the house. Beyond is an independent double garage. Photo: Contributed

The property has a contemporary, double aspect kitchen, with an adjoining utility room, featuring Miele appliances with views across the garden and open farmland beyond.

2. Kitchen

The property has a contemporary, double aspect kitchen, with an adjoining utility room, featuring Miele appliances with views across the garden and open farmland beyond. Photo: Contributed

The ground floor accommodation is complemented by a fabulous 25 foot long drawing room with a marble fireplace and floor to ceiling, south-facing sash windows overlooking the garden.

3. Drawing room

The ground floor accommodation is complemented by a fabulous 25 foot long drawing room with a marble fireplace and floor to ceiling, south-facing sash windows overlooking the garden. Photo: Contributed

A stylish family/dining room adjoins the kitchen

4. Family room

A stylish family/dining room adjoins the kitchen Photo: Contributed

