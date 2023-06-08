In pictures: Five-bedroom Sussex family home with the wow factor
This stunning five-bedroom detached chalet bungalow is guaranteed to impress as soon as you walk through the front door.
It features a blend of traditional and contemporary with a gorgeous wood panelled, marble floored entrance lobby, enhanced by an open fireplace and a kitchen with the wow factor.
Situated in Comptons Lane, Horsham, it is on sale through agents Cubitt and West with a price guide of £1,000,000.
