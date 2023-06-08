NationalWorldTV
The five-bedroom detached chalet bungalow in Comptons Lane, Horsham, is on sale with a guide price of £1,000,000.

In pictures: Five-bedroom Sussex family home with the wow factor

This stunning five-bedroom detached chalet bungalow is guaranteed to impress as soon as you walk through the front door.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:27 BST

It features a blend of traditional and contemporary with a gorgeous wood panelled, marble floored entrance lobby, enhanced by an open fireplace and a kitchen with the wow factor.

Situated in Comptons Lane, Horsham, it is on sale through agents Cubitt and West with a price guide of £1,000,000.

The gorgeous wood panelled, marble floored entrance lobby is like something you would see in a magazine.

1. Entrance lobby

The gorgeous wood panelled, marble floored entrance lobby is like something you would see in a magazine.

A vaulted ceiling and large floor-to-ceiling windows combine with ultra modern kitchen units, complete with integrated appliances, and an informal lounge/breakfast area that certainly has the wow factor.

2. Kitchen

A vaulted ceiling and large floor-to-ceiling windows combine with ultra modern kitchen units, complete with integrated appliances, and an informal lounge/breakfast area that certainly has the wow factor.

The spacious study is an ideal room for work, homework or simple relaxation.

3. Study

The spacious study is an ideal room for work, homework or simple relaxation.

As well as the kitchen/dining/family area, there is also a more formal dining room.

4. Dining room

As well as the kitchen/dining/family area, there is also a more formal dining room.

