In Pictures: Former home of famous war time artist on sale in Eastbourne for over £500,000

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £525,000.

The listing states: “A wonderful home with an impressive garden! Ideally located in a tree lined road sits this imposing detached house having the perfect blend of original features that you'll love whilst also benefitting from having been updated over the years.

"The original two reception rooms have been opened up to create a room with space for all of the family to enjoy. These rooms are complemented by an impressive full width conservatory across the back of the house.

"There's ample space in the kitchen too as an extension to the side now provides an additional utility space with a ground floor shower room.

“Upstairs, are three good sized bedrooms and the family bathroom. And if all of that wasn't enough, the cherry on the cake is the impressive large lawned rear garden with its summerhouse, ideal as a home office, and a westerly aspect, perfect for watching the sun set over the South Downs beyond.

“To the front of the house are two off road parking spaces and pride of place is the blue plaque for the wartime artist Eric Ravilious who grew up in the house, a delightful reminder of the history of this pretty house.”

The property has been listed with the help of Crane and Co.

