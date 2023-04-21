In pictures: Four-bedroom detached house with separate three-bed cottage and annexe

This four-bedroom house with a separate three-bedroom cottage – and an annexe – could prove ideal for multiple generations of a family.

On the market: four-bedroom detached property with separate three-bedroom cottage and one-bed annexe with equestrian facilities

The detached four bedroom property is a barn conversion with equestrian facilities on the rural outskirts of Horsham in Kerves Lane.

Set in about 4.5 acres, the main house is mainly arranged on the ground floor. The three-bedroom cottage was formerly a farmworker’s living quarters and was converted and extended in 2015.

The large annexe provides a living room, bedroom, kitchen and shower room.

The sitting room is dual aspect with a fireplace fitted with a woodburning stove.

The equestrian facilities have good access from the main driveway, which opens out to provide parking for several vehicles. To the north of the parking area is a 40m x 20m all-weather riding arena, and to the east, a large detached outbuilding comprising secure barn and storage, garage, feed room, tack room, utility room/WC and a mezzanine store.

The driveway leads beyond this building to the stable yard, around which is a timber L-shaped stable block with seven stalls, one with access to a paddock.

Opposite lies a two-bay timber framed carport with a further stable and an open log store attached, and beyond is a field shelter with access to a small yard and paddock, with a further mobile field shelter on hardstanding and a pole barn currently used as a wood store.The driveway gives access to the remaining land, which is currently divided into several paddocks, enclosed by post and rail or post and wire fencing and with water connected throughout.

The entire property is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £1,950,000.

The kitchen/breakfast room lies in the north wing, served by a utility room.

The vaulted dining room is open to the sitting roomand adjoins the garden room with French doors opening to the sheltered south-facing courtyard garden.

There are two bedrooms and a bathroom situated in the south wing of the ground floor

There are four bedrooms in the main house with the fourth currently used as a study

There is an ensuite to the main bedroom

The property is set in Horsham countryside

The main house, cottage and annexe with equestrian facilities