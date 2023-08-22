BREAKING
This four-bedroom deatached family home in Treadcroft Drive, Horsham, has recently been modernised and is on the market with a guide price of £650,000.
In pictures: Four-bedroom Horsham detached family home with stunning kitchen

This recently modernised four-bedroom detached family home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with no through traffic.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:41 BST

The property – in Treadcroft Drive, Horsham – is within walking distance of the town centre.

As well as four bedrooms, it features two bathrooms, a stunning kitchen and two reception rooms.

It is on sale through agents Mayhew Estates, tel 01403 276777, with a guide price of £650,000.

See Zoopla.co.uk

The kitchen boasts granite worktops, double oven, built in microwave and coffee machine

1. Kitchen

The kitchen boasts granite worktops, double oven, built in microwave and coffee machine Photo: Contributed

The kitchen/diner has a two-seater breakfast bar with ceramic cooker making the space a perfect spot to entertain, there is also room for a four-seater dining table.

2. Kitchen/Diner

The kitchen/diner has a two-seater breakfast bar with ceramic cooker making the space a perfect spot to entertain, there is also room for a four-seater dining table. Photo: Contributed

The large living room features double doors which take you through to the recently modernised kitchen/dining area.

3. Sitting room

The large living room features double doors which take you through to the recently modernised kitchen/dining area. Photo: Contributed

The dining area has double doors leading out to the garden.

4. Dining area

The dining area has double doors leading out to the garden. Photo: Contributed

