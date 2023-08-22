In pictures: Four-bedroom Horsham detached family home with stunning kitchen
This recently modernised four-bedroom detached family home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with no through traffic.
The property – in Treadcroft Drive, Horsham – is within walking distance of the town centre.
As well as four bedrooms, it features two bathrooms, a stunning kitchen and two reception rooms.
It is on sale through agents Mayhew Estates, tel 01403 276777, with a guide price of £650,000.
See Zoopla.co.uk
1 / 3