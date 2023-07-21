In pictures: Four-bedroom Horsham property with separate annexe and magnificent garden
This detached four-bedroom bungalow is ideal for larger families or those with dependant relatives as it comes with a separate detached 'barn-style' annexe.
The property is situated in Sedgwick Lane, Horsham, and is on sale via agents Hamptons with a guide price of £1,200,000.
The four-bed bungalow also has two bathrooms, sitting room, kitchen/diner, conservatory and utility room.
The annexe has one bedroom, sitting room, kitchen and bathroom.
The properties sit within magnificent gardens with many beautiful shrubs and trees and distant views. There is a large driveway, a separate car-barn and various sheds and stores.
See: www.zoopla.co.uk
Page 1 of 3