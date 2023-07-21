NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
This four-bedroom bungalow in Sedgwick Lane, Horsham, has a separate one bedroom annexe and is on sale with a guide price of £1,200,000This four-bedroom bungalow in Sedgwick Lane, Horsham, has a separate one bedroom annexe and is on sale with a guide price of £1,200,000
This four-bedroom bungalow in Sedgwick Lane, Horsham, has a separate one bedroom annexe and is on sale with a guide price of £1,200,000

In pictures: Four-bedroom Horsham property with separate annexe and magnificent garden

This detached four-bedroom bungalow is ideal for larger families or those with dependant relatives as it comes with a separate detached 'barn-style' annexe.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:34 BST

The property is situated in Sedgwick Lane, Horsham, and is on sale via agents Hamptons with a guide price of £1,200,000.

The four-bed bungalow also has two bathrooms, sitting room, kitchen/diner, conservatory and utility room.

The annexe has one bedroom, sitting room, kitchen and bathroom.

The properties sit within magnificent gardens with many beautiful shrubs and trees and distant views. There is a large driveway, a separate car-barn and various sheds and stores.

See: www.zoopla.co.uk

The airy and spacious kitchen/dining room has two French doors leading out to the garden

1. Kitchen

The airy and spacious kitchen/dining room has two French doors leading out to the garden Photo: Contributed

The property's excellent living spaces include a dual-aspect aspect sitting room

2. Living room

The property's excellent living spaces include a dual-aspect aspect sitting room Photo: Contributed

The main bungalow has four double bedrooms, one en-suite

3. Bedrooms

The main bungalow has four double bedrooms, one en-suite Photo: Contributed

The bungalow has two bathrooms (one ensuite), a separate wc, abd utility room

4. Bathrooms

The bungalow has two bathrooms (one ensuite), a separate wc, abd utility room Photo: Contributed

Next Page
Page 1 of 3