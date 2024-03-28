In Pictures: Four bedroom house for sale in 'exclusive residential area of Eastbourne'

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £825,000.

The listing states: “A spaciously proportioned four bedroom house retaining a wealth of wonderful period character and with attractive south westerly garden in an exclusive residential area of Eastbourne.

"The beautifully presented accommodation has been substantially improved by the present owners and lovingly cared for throughout their ownership. The accommodation now affords a refitted kitchen/breakfast room and luxurious bathroom/shower room.

“The property still has much of its period character including handsome fireplaces and the double glazing has been sympathetically installed retaining the oak frames.

"There are attractive gardens are arranged to the front and rear providing a fine setting and an early appointment to view is strongly recommended.

"Carew Road is conveniently placed for easy access to the town centre which includes the new Beacon shopping centre, theatres and just beyond Eastbourne's scenic seafront there are mainline rail services to London Victoria and to Gatwick from Eastbourne and miles of scenic downland countryside lies just to the west.

"Sporting facilities include three principal golf courses and one of the largest sailing marinas on the south coast.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts

