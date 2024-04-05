In Pictures: Four bedroom house on sale in Eastbourne ‘boasting the finest views out to the English Channel’

Have a look inside this four bedroom house on sale in Eastbourne which ‘boasts the finest views out to the English Channel’.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 5th Apr 2024, 13:21 BST

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £419,950.

The listing states: “Impressive and quirky four bedroom detached house set in an elevated position in Rodmill, boasting the finest views out to the English Channel over the chimney pots of Eastbourne.

"The property comprises of: Driveway for two vehicles, porch, split level hallway, four bedrooms, two reception rooms, bathroom, separate WC, sunny rear garden and a garage.

"Rodmill is ever popular for local school catchments, nearby amenities and views.

The property has been listed with the help of Town Property, Town Flats & Town Rentals.

Beverington Close, Eastbourne

1. Beverington Close, Eastbourne

Beverington Close, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Beverington Close, Eastbourne

2. Beverington Close, Eastbourne

Beverington Close, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Beverington Close, Eastbourne

3. Beverington Close, Eastbourne

Beverington Close, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Beverington Close, Eastbourne

4. Beverington Close, Eastbourne

Beverington Close, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.