In Pictures: Four bedroom house on sale in Eastbourne ‘boasting the finest views out to the English Channel’

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £419,950.

The listing states: “Impressive and quirky four bedroom detached house set in an elevated position in Rodmill, boasting the finest views out to the English Channel over the chimney pots of Eastbourne.

"The property comprises of: Driveway for two vehicles, porch, split level hallway, four bedrooms, two reception rooms, bathroom, separate WC, sunny rear garden and a garage.

"Rodmill is ever popular for local school catchments, nearby amenities and views.

The property has been listed with the help of Town Property, Town Flats & Town Rentals.

