In Pictures: Four bedroom house on sale in Eastbourne on edge of Pevensey nature reserve

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £450,000.

The listing states: “A substantial detached family home, occupying a wonderful semi-rural position on the edge of the Pevensey Levels Nature Reserve.

"Nestling in a cul-de-sac on the edge of the mendip estate, this property enjoys well proportioned two storey accommodation and comprises of both a sitting room and a dining room, kitchen and separate WC. The first floor is just as impressive with four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

"But it is externally where it come into its own with superb, unspoilt and panoramic countryside views both from the property, sun deck and gardens. The garden and sun deck enjoy a good level of privacy and are truly a lovely place to sit and contemplate the lovely aspect. Further enhancing the property are two parking spaces to the front and access to a garage.

"Close to local schools for all age groups with excellent access to amenities which include a nearby shopping centre, gym, surgeries and many more facilities. Road and rail links are close by with the nearby West Ham railway station a level 15 minute walk.”

The property has been listed with the help of Hunt Frame Estate Agents.

