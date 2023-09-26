In pictures: Iconic East Sussex manor listed for sale with a guide price of £10,000,000

A famous manor in East Sussex has been listed for sale with the current owners looking for offers around £10,000,000.

Folkington Manor, near Polegate, was listed on Zoopla with the help of Knight Frank on Monday, September 18.

The seven-bedroom property, which is a Grade II* listed English historic house, is a family home to famous physician Harry Brünjes as well as his wife Jacquie, who is a singer, dancer and choreographer.

On the manor’s website it says: “Nestled in the heart of the South Downs National Park, between Lewes and Eastbourne, Folkington Manor (pronounced Fo'ington) has a romantic history and long association with the arts, music and dance.

“Set over 85 acres of imperious lawns, landscaped gardens, lakes and woods, Folkington Manor plays host to some of the finest and most unique events in Sussex.”

The property, which was built in 1843, was used as a location in the 1948 film of the George Moore novel ‘Esther Waters’, and has also featured on Channel 4's 'Come Dine With Me' and was the pet training school in the ITV series ‘Teach my pet to do that’ - which was hosted by Alexander Armstrong.

The manor is also mentioned in the book ‘Violet: The Life and Loves of Violet Gordon Woodhouse’ by Jessica Douglas-Home.

On the manor’s website it says Violet Gordon Woodhouse was ‘one of the century's most gifted musicians’ as well as the sister of former Eastbourne MP Rupert Gwynne, who received the home from his father. Mr Gwynne is also the father of British cookery writer Elizabeth David.

The property has six reception rooms, a new kitchen/breakfast room, seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.

On the Zoopla listing it says: “Further outbuildings have potential for an indoor pool, for which an application has been submitted.

"The estate includes an entrance lodge, guest cottage and two staff flats, together with a traditional stable yard with up to 20 loose boxes, an outdoor manège, and the Flint Halls - a superb private party barn suitable for a commercial venture or a venue for weddings for which the estate has a licence.”

The manor’s owners said they do not wish to comment.

