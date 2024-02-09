In Pictures: ‘Ideal family accommodation’ for sale in Eastbourne for over £700,000

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £725,000.

The listing states: “An excellent opportunity arises to acquire this well presented and much improved four bedroomed detached home located in the favoured Little Ratton area.

"The property has been significantly extended and is considered to provide ideal family accommodation with the benefit of gas fired central heating and double glazed windows.

"The spacious accommodation has features that include a fitted kitchen open plan to sitting room with full height glazed gable end, a vaulted ceiling and Bi-fold doors opening to a southerly facing rear garden.

"There is a dining room, snug/optional study, utility room, two en-suites, a family bathroom and driveway parking to front.”

The property has been listed with the help of Taylor Engley.

