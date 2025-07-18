In Pictures: ‘Immaculately presented’ Georgian style Eastbourne home listed for sale

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £475,000.

The listing states: “An immaculately presented three bedroom semi detached Georgian style house.

"Enviably situated on the desirable Ascham Estate in Meads the house provides well proportion accommodation and spacious accommodation.

"Benefits include wonderful landscaped rear gardens, a block paved driveway to the front that provides off road parking and access to the garage, a refitted kitchen & bathroom, double aspect lounge/dining room, ground floor cloakroom, double glazing and gas central heating.

"Meads Village with its range of independent shops and restaurants is within easy walking distance and an internal inspection comes very highly recommended.”

The property has been listed with the help of Town Property, Town Flats & Town Rentals.

