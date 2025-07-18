In Pictures: ‘Immaculately presented’ Georgian style Eastbourne home listed for sale

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 08:16 BST
Take a look inside this ‘immaculately presented’ Georgian style home in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £475,000.

The listing states: “An immaculately presented three bedroom semi detached Georgian style house.

"Enviably situated on the desirable Ascham Estate in Meads the house provides well proportion accommodation and spacious accommodation.

"Benefits include wonderful landscaped rear gardens, a block paved driveway to the front that provides off road parking and access to the garage, a refitted kitchen & bathroom, double aspect lounge/dining room, ground floor cloakroom, double glazing and gas central heating.

"Meads Village with its range of independent shops and restaurants is within easy walking distance and an internal inspection comes very highly recommended.”

The property has been listed with the help of Town Property, Town Flats & Town Rentals.

St. Vincents Place, Eastbourne

1. St. Vincents Place, Eastbourne

St. Vincents Place, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

St. Vincents Place, Eastbourne

2. St. Vincents Place, Eastbourne

St. Vincents Place, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

St. Vincents Place, Eastbourne

3. St. Vincents Place, Eastbourne

St. Vincents Place, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

St. Vincents Place, Eastbourne

4. St. Vincents Place, Eastbourne

St. Vincents Place, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GeorgianZooplaBenefits
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice