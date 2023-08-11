In pictures: Impressive family house in Sussex village listed with guide price of £1,250,000

An impressive family home in an East Sussex village has been listed for sale with a guide price of £1,250,000.

Deneside in East Dean, by Eastbourne, was listed on Zoopla with the help of Rager and Roberts on Wednesday, August 9.

On the listing it reads: “[This is] an impressive detached arts and crafts style house in the Sussex style with four/five bedrooms and a spacious self contained one-bedroom annexe.”

The listing says the the principal accommodation has been ‘attractively extended’ over the years, in keeping with its original styling, to provide an adjoining annexe which offers great potential for accommodating dependent relatives or for generating an income through Airbnb.

It continues: “The extensively lawned gardens provide a delightful setting. We are advised that early vacant possession might be available.”

