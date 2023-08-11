BREAKING
In pictures: Impressive family house in Sussex village listed with guide price of £1,250,000

An impressive family home in an East Sussex village has been listed for sale with a guide price of £1,250,000.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 09:56 BST

Deneside in East Dean, by Eastbourne, was listed on Zoopla with the help of Rager and Roberts on Wednesday, August 9.

On the listing it reads: “[This is] an impressive detached arts and crafts style house in the Sussex style with four/five bedrooms and a spacious self contained one-bedroom annexe.”

The listing says the the principal accommodation has been ‘attractively extended’ over the years, in keeping with its original styling, to provide an adjoining annexe which offers great potential for accommodating dependent relatives or for generating an income through Airbnb.

It continues: “The extensively lawned gardens provide a delightful setting. We are advised that early vacant possession might be available.”

Deneside, East Dean, East Sussex

1. Deneside, East Dean, East Sussex

Deneside, East Dean, East Sussex Photo: Zoopla

Deneside, East Dean, East Sussex

2. Deneside, East Dean, East Sussex

Deneside, East Dean, East Sussex Photo: Zoopla

Deneside, East Dean, East Sussex

3. Deneside, East Dean, East Sussex

Deneside, East Dean, East Sussex Photo: Zoopla

Deneside, East Dean, East Sussex

4. Deneside, East Dean, East Sussex

Deneside, East Dean, East Sussex Photo: Zoopla

