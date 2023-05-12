In pictures: Impressive five-bedroom Horsham house with cottage, annexe and swimming pool
This impressive five-bedroom house comes with two additional two-bedroom properties – ideal for extended families.
The property – Stoneleigh at Tower Hill, Horsham – is set in grounds of more than six acres and includes extensive formal gardens and a swimming pool.
One of the additional properties is a two bedroom cottage and the other is a two-bedroom annexe above the quadruple garage.
It is on sale through agents Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £2,750,000.
