This impressive five-bedroom property comes with two annexes, each with two bedrooms, extensive grounds and a swimming pool

In pictures: Impressive five-bedroom Horsham house with cottage, annexe and swimming pool

This impressive five-bedroom house comes with two additional two-bedroom properties – ideal for extended families.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 12th May 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:34 BST

The property – Stoneleigh at Tower Hill, Horsham – is set in grounds of more than six acres and includes extensive formal gardens and a swimming pool.

One of the additional properties is a two bedroom cottage and the other is a two-bedroom annexe above the quadruple garage.

It is on sale through agents Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £2,750,000.

See Rightmove.co.uk

Stone pillars mark the entrance to the property, with a length of driveway leading to the detached garaging and the house frontage, where a central bed forms an attractive feature.

1. Driveway

Stone pillars mark the entrance to the property, with a length of driveway leading to the detached garaging and the house frontage, where a central bed forms an attractive feature. Photo: Contributed

There is an arched panelled oak entrance door and flagstone flooring in the vestibule

2. Entrance

There is an arched panelled oak entrance door and flagstone flooring in the vestibule Photo: Contributed

The elegant accommodation comprises four reception rooms which provide relaxed comfort and versatility

3. Drawing room

The elegant accommodation comprises four reception rooms which provide relaxed comfort and versatility Photo: Contributed

The kitchen is fitted with classic cabinetry and stone work surfaces, with integrated appliances, an island unit and a double Belfast sink. Ancillary space is provided by adjoining larder, utility and freezer rooms.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with classic cabinetry and stone work surfaces, with integrated appliances, an island unit and a double Belfast sink. Ancillary space is provided by adjoining larder, utility and freezer rooms. Photo: Contributed

