BREAKING

In Pictures: Impressive three-bedroom Victorian home on sale in Eastbourne

Have a look inside this stunning three-bedroom detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 24th Nov 2023, 13:38 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 13:40 GMT

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £650,000.

The listing states: “Barn Cottage is a charming Victorian three bedroom house of great character situated on Church Street – renowned for being one of the most sought after residential roads in the Eastbourne area.

"The property features a wealth of detail including its charming doors, windows, and wooden beams.

"In addition, you have a substantial private garden of approx. 80ft+ as well as off street parking for at least four cars.

"This property would benefit from some modernisation but offers a versatile living space with real potential, subject to the usual planning consents.”

The property has been listed with the help of Noble Estates.

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

1. Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

2. Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

3. Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

4. Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:VictorianZoopla