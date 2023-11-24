In Pictures: Impressive three-bedroom Victorian home on sale in Eastbourne

Have a look inside this stunning three-bedroom detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £650,000.

The listing states: “Barn Cottage is a charming Victorian three bedroom house of great character situated on Church Street – renowned for being one of the most sought after residential roads in the Eastbourne area.

"The property features a wealth of detail including its charming doors, windows, and wooden beams.

"In addition, you have a substantial private garden of approx. 80ft+ as well as off street parking for at least four cars.

"This property would benefit from some modernisation but offers a versatile living space with real potential, subject to the usual planning consents.”

The property has been listed with the help of Noble Estates.

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

