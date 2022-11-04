Edit Account-Sign Out
In pictures: New England style detached home in Ardingly offers six bedrooms and a country lifestyle

A six-bed ‘New England’ style house is up for sale in Ardingly for around £1m through PSP Homes.

By Lawrence Smith
14 minutes ago
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 4:21pm

The detached freehold property, built in 2018 by Millwood Designer Homes, offers: a peaceful position looking towards ancient woodland, 2,400 sq ft of accommodation, beautiful interiors, a stunning social kitchen/diner, a wonderful sitting room with a log burner, a detached double garage and plenty of parking space, and easy access to Haywards Heath mainline station.

To find out more about this home in the Monks Meadow development visit www.zoopla.co.uk.

1. Monks Meadow

This ‘New England’ style detached home overlooks protected ancient woodland

Photo: PSP Homes

2. Pottery studio

Half of the double garage has been converted into a pottery studio

Photo: PSP Homes

3. Double garage

A brick pathway leads to the detached double garage

Photo: PSP Homes

4. Living space

There is an opportunity to a create a private living level for a ‘live-in relative’ with a bedroom, living space and en-suite facilities

Photo: PSP Homes

Millwood Designer HomesHaywards Heath
