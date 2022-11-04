In pictures: New England style detached home in Ardingly offers six bedrooms and a country lifestyle
A six-bed ‘New England’ style house is up for sale in Ardingly for around £1m through PSP Homes.
By Lawrence Smith
14 minutes ago
Updated
4th Nov 2022, 4:21pm
The detached freehold property, built in 2018 by Millwood Designer Homes, offers: a peaceful position looking towards ancient woodland, 2,400 sq ft of accommodation, beautiful interiors, a stunning social kitchen/diner, a wonderful sitting room with a log burner, a detached double garage and plenty of parking space, and easy access to Haywards Heath mainline station.
To find out more about this home in the Monks Meadow development visit www.zoopla.co.uk.
Page 1 of 4