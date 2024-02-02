In Pictures: 'Outstanding' five-bedroom detached property for sale in Eastbourne for over £1 million

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £1,250,000.

The listing states: “An outstanding five bedroom family house situated in a large corner plot in one of Eastbourne's most sought after roads.“The generous accommodation has been extended and refurbished to a very high standard by the present owners. The accommodation now affords three reception rooms in addition to a 22' kitchen/dining room and a 21' bar/games room with bi folding doors to the landscaped rear garden.

"An early appointment to view is strongly recommended to appreciate the high merit and appeal of this exceptionally fine home.

"Park Lane forms part of one of the most sought after residential areas of Eastbourne conveniently placed for the popular schools of Old Town nearby and with the town centre accessible."

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

