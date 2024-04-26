On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers between £1,100,000 to £1,200,000.

The listing states: “A truly exceptional five bedroom detached residence of charming character set within sizeable southerly facing gardens in this exclusive location in the heart of Meads.

"Meads Mount is believed to have been constructed in the 1920's and presents a most attractive appearance with brick and tile hung elevations beneath a tiled roof and was substantially refurbished by the present owners when they purchased the house some 25 years ago.

"Well screened from the road and accessed via a brick paviour in/out driveway, the accommodation includes a generous oak panelled reception hall, three reception rooms, with the sitting room providing access to the rear garden.

"The kitchen/breakfast room has an adjacent utility room and there is also a cloaks/shower room on the ground floor. An oak staircase rises to the first floor landing with a delightful stained glass window set within stone mullions where the five generous bedrooms and two further bath/shower rooms are situated.

"There is excellent loft space that could be converted to additional accommodation, subject to any necessary consents being obtained. Meads mount enjoys a pleasant garden setting with the southerly facing rear garden extending to some 100'.

"It is principally laid to lawn with terrace areas and mature trees and shrubs that provide considerable seclusion. There is ample off-road parking in addition to the integral garage at the front of the house and other benefits include gas central heating and sealed unit double glazed windows. Meads village with its range of shopping facilities and restaurants are within a half mile and the seafront is just a little further. An internal inspection is essential to appreciate the merits of this exceptional home.”

The property has been listed with the help of Leaper Stanbrook.

1 . Denton Road, Eastbourne Denton Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Denton Road, Eastbourne Denton Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Denton Road, Eastbourne Denton Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla