In Pictures: £1,100,000 Eastbourne home with ‘glorious garden’ listed for sale

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £1,100,000.

The listing states: “A remarkably spacious five bedroom house of individual design situated in a glorious garden setting in a sought after residential area of Eastbourne.

"The generous accommodation affords a 20' sitting room with bi folding doors to the garden and a 24' kitchen/dining room which also secures a lovely garden aspect. There are five double bedrooms and a magnificent 20' master bedroom with en-suite shower room.

"The expansive and attractive gardens are a wonderful feature of the property and there is an enclosed pool area with outdoor heated swimming pool which secures a wonderful private southerly aspect. An early appointment to view is strongly recommended.

"Park Avenue forms part of one of the most sought after residential areas of Eastbourne conveniently placed for the popular schools of Old Town nearby and with the town centre accessible.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

