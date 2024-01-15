In Pictures: 'Rare' five-bedroom detached property for sale in Eastbourne for over £700,000

Have a look inside this ‘rare’ five-bedroom detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £725,000.

The listing states: “A rare opportunity to acquire an immaculate and impressive five double bedroom detached home situated in the highly sought after area of Huggetts Lane.

"This property offers ideal family accommodation with a spacious lounge, dining room plus an additional sitting room fondly known as the snug. Five bedrooms with two en suites plus family bathroom.

"Other benefits include utility room, downstairs cloakroom, good size garage, a beautiful and extensive south facing garden with a Jacuzzi and views of the south downs, gas central heating and double glazing .

"The loft has been partially adapted and offers additional space and could be formally converted subject to planning permission. Situated close to popular local schools and amenities viewing is highly recommend to appreciate this truly charming home.”

The property has been listed with the help of Home and Castle.

