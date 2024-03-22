Meads Road, EastbourneMeads Road, Eastbourne
Meads Road, Eastbourne

In Pictures: ‘Rarely available’ penthouse on sale in ‘most sought after location within Eastbourne’

Take a look inside this ‘rarely available’ penthouse property on sale in the ‘most sought after location within Eastbourne.’
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 14:30 GMT

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £525,000

The listing states: “A beautiful three bedroom penthouse apartment offering light, modern and spacious accommodation throughout with three bedrooms all having en-suite bathrooms, views across The Saffrons, roof terrace, car port a lift opening directly into the flat.

"Situated in arguably the most sought after location within Eastbourne, Meads offers many local amenities briefly comprising of; Meads village, shops, parks, playing fields, St. Bedes prep school, St. Andrews prep school, Eastbourne College, florists, pharmacies, churches, doctors, good pubs & restaurants, tearoom, wine merchants, spa & beauty salons, great dog walks and frequent bus routes.

"This rarely available penthouse property briefly comprises of; three bedrooms, all with modern en-suite, lounge with views across The Saffrons and door to roof terrace with further beautiful views, dining hall/entrance hall with direct lift access to the flat, kitchen, and car port for multiple vehicles.”

The property has been listed with the help of Fox and Sons.

Meads Road, Eastbourne

1. Meads Road, Eastbourne

Meads Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Meads Road, Eastbourne

2. Meads Road, Eastbourne

Meads Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Meads Road, Eastbourne

3. Meads Road, Eastbourne

Meads Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Meads Road, Eastbourne

4. Meads Road, Eastbourne

Meads Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page