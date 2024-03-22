In Pictures: ‘Rarely available’ penthouse on sale in ‘most sought after location within Eastbourne’

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £525,000

The listing states: “A beautiful three bedroom penthouse apartment offering light, modern and spacious accommodation throughout with three bedrooms all having en-suite bathrooms, views across The Saffrons, roof terrace, car port a lift opening directly into the flat.

"Situated in arguably the most sought after location within Eastbourne, Meads offers many local amenities briefly comprising of; Meads village, shops, parks, playing fields, St. Bedes prep school, St. Andrews prep school, Eastbourne College, florists, pharmacies, churches, doctors, good pubs & restaurants, tearoom, wine merchants, spa & beauty salons, great dog walks and frequent bus routes.

"This rarely available penthouse property briefly comprises of; three bedrooms, all with modern en-suite, lounge with views across The Saffrons and door to roof terrace with further beautiful views, dining hall/entrance hall with direct lift access to the flat, kitchen, and car port for multiple vehicles.”

The property has been listed with the help of Fox and Sons.

