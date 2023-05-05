Edit Account-Sign Out
This seven-bedroom double-fronted house in one of the most historic parts of Horsham is situated over four floorsThis seven-bedroom double-fronted house in one of the most historic parts of Horsham is situated over four floors
This seven-bedroom double-fronted house in one of the most historic parts of Horsham is situated over four floors

In pictures: Seven-bedroom house with secluded garden in one of Horsham's most historic areas

This seven-bedroom property is in the historic heart of Horsham in the town’s main conservation area.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 5th May 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:16 BST

The property – situated in the Causeway – is listed as being of historic or architectural interest and an opportunity to own such a special house in a setting such as this is rare.

There is currently a lift to the first floor as well as a turning staircase.

It is on sale through agents Hamptons with an asking price in excess of £1,500,000.

www.rightmove.co.uk

There is an impressive panelled dining room with an inglenook fireplace

1. Dining room

There is an impressive panelled dining room with an inglenook fireplace Photo: Contributed

The first floor provides an impressive principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and refitted shower room

2. Bedroom

The first floor provides an impressive principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and refitted shower room Photo: Contributed

There is a large secluded rear garden

3. Garden

There is a large secluded rear garden Photo: Contributed

The gardens themselves are beautifully mature, enclosed by pretty walls and feature a stunning Magnolia and well-planted borders.

4. Gardens

The gardens themselves are beautifully mature, enclosed by pretty walls and feature a stunning Magnolia and well-planted borders. Photo: Contributed

