This six-bedroom property in Lower Beeding has a north-easterly wing providing a one-bedroom, self-contained suite of rooms with independent access, offering optional use for a dependent relative, or for live-in staff.This six-bedroom property in Lower Beeding has a north-easterly wing providing a one-bedroom, self-contained suite of rooms with independent access, offering optional use for a dependent relative, or for live-in staff.
In pictures: Six-bedroom Sussex country house with indoor pool and a separate wing for family or staff

This six-bedroom Sussex country house is set within six acres and includes a large indoor swimming pool, along with a self contained separate wing.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST

The property – Beedinglee at Lower Beeding – is situated in a leafy rural setting south east of Horsham.

The ground floor north-easterly wing of the property provides a one-bedroom, self-contained suite of rooms with independent access, offering optional use for a dependent relative, or for live-in staff.

It is on sale through agents Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £2,350,000.

The welcoming entrance gives an inviting first impression to the ground floor.

1. Entrance

The welcoming entrance gives an inviting first impression to the ground floor. Photo: Contributed

Fitted with contemporary cabinetry, the bright and airy kitchen is centred on a green Aga, features an island unit and breakfast area with glazed sliding doors to the garden.

2. Kitchen

Fitted with contemporary cabinetry, the bright and airy kitchen is centred on a green Aga, features an island unit and breakfast area with glazed sliding doors to the garden. Photo: Contributed

The kitchen/diner has sliding doors to the garden

3. Kitchen/diner

The kitchen/diner has sliding doors to the garden Photo: Contributed

Two staircases offer access to the first floor where rooms have the advantage of elevated views over the six-acre grounds

4. Staircases

Two staircases offer access to the first floor where rooms have the advantage of elevated views over the six-acre grounds Photo: Contributed

