In pictures: Six-bedroom Sussex country house with indoor pool and a separate wing for family or staff
This six-bedroom Sussex country house is set within six acres and includes a large indoor swimming pool, along with a self contained separate wing.
The property – Beedinglee at Lower Beeding – is situated in a leafy rural setting south east of Horsham.
The ground floor north-easterly wing of the property provides a one-bedroom, self-contained suite of rooms with independent access, offering optional use for a dependent relative, or for live-in staff.
It is on sale through agents Strutt & Parker with a guide price of £2,350,000.
