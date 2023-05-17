In pictures: Six-bedroom Sussex family home with two-bed cottage, apartment, pool and tennis court
This six-bedroom family home comes complete with a separate cottage and one-bed apartment.
The beautifully-presented property – at The Haven, Billingshurst – has views over surrounding farmland.
It is set in grounds of nearly 11 acres and is on sale through agents Knight Frank with a guide price of £4,950,000.
The main house features an entrance lobby, reception hall and dining hall, sitting room, dining room, family room and snug, kitchen/breakfast room, boot room, laundry room, cloakroom and cellar.The master bedroom has an en-suite dressing room and bathroom and there are four further bedrooms with en-suite shower rooms, another bedroom and family bathroom.
The separate cottage features a kitchen/dining/living room, two bedrooms, bathroom and shower room. There is also a separate coach house with a home office, stores and one bedroom apartment above.