This gorgeous six-bedroom family home has a separate cottage and a coach house with a flat above it

In pictures: Six-bedroom Sussex family home with two-bed cottage, apartment, pool and tennis court

This six-bedroom family home comes complete with a separate cottage and one-bed apartment.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 17th May 2023, 17:24 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 17:29 BST

The beautifully-presented property – at The Haven, Billingshurst – has views over surrounding farmland.

It is set in grounds of nearly 11 acres and is on sale through agents Knight Frank with a guide price of £4,950,000.

The main house features an entrance lobby, reception hall and dining hall, sitting room, dining room, family room and snug, kitchen/breakfast room, boot room, laundry room, cloakroom and cellar.The master bedroom has an en-suite dressing room and bathroom and there are four further bedrooms with en-suite shower rooms, another bedroom and family bathroom.

The separate cottage features a kitchen/dining/living room, two bedrooms, bathroom and shower room. There is also a separate coach house with a home office, stores and one bedroom apartment above.

See www.rightmove.co.uk

There is a light and airy sitting room, family room and a snug

1. Family room

There is a light and airy sitting room, family room and a snug Photo: Contributed

There is a family room, sitting room and snug

2. Sitting room

There is a family room, sitting room and snug Photo: Contributed

The large kitchen/breakfast room

3. Kitchen

The large kitchen/breakfast room Photo: Contributed

The formal dining room features a beamed ceiling

4. Dining room

The formal dining room features a beamed ceiling Photo: Contributed

