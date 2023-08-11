BREAKING
This four-bedroom property in West Chiltington has stunning gardens and a roof terrace. It is on sale with a guide price of £1,150,000This four-bedroom property in West Chiltington has stunning gardens and a roof terrace. It is on sale with a guide price of £1,150,000
In pictures: South Downs village property with four bedrooms, roof terraces and stunning gardens

This detached four-bedroom South Downs village property has two roof terraces and is set within stunning gardens.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:22 BST

It is a great blend of character and contemporary style and is located in Monkmead Lane, West Chiltington.

It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £1,150,000.

A door from the kitchen leads into a separate double aspect morning room, which features bi-fold doors giving access to the rear garden

1. Morning room

A door from the kitchen leads into a separate double aspect morning room, which features bi-fold doors giving access to the rear garden Photo: Contributed

French doors lead into an oak framed veranda with slate tiled flooring and galleried ceiling looking over the landscaped garden.

2. Veranda

French doors lead into an oak framed veranda with slate tiled flooring and galleried ceiling looking over the landscaped garden. Photo: Contributed

The landscaped garden has plenty of space to relax or enjoy dining al fresco

3. Garden

The landscaped garden has plenty of space to relax or enjoy dining al fresco Photo: Contributed

The L-shaped sitting and dining room benefits from the recent addition of a modern gas burning fireplace, as well as a traditional log burning stove.

4. Sitting room

The L-shaped sitting and dining room benefits from the recent addition of a modern gas burning fireplace, as well as a traditional log burning stove. Photo: Contributed

