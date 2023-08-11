In pictures: South Downs village property with four bedrooms, roof terraces and stunning gardens

This detached four-bedroom South Downs village property has two roof terraces and is set within stunning gardens.
It is a great blend of character and contemporary style and is located in Monkmead Lane, West Chiltington.
It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £1,150,000.
1. Morning room
A door from the kitchen leads into a separate double aspect morning room, which features bi-fold doors giving access to the rear garden Photo: Contributed
2. Veranda
French doors lead into an oak framed veranda with slate tiled flooring and galleried ceiling looking over the landscaped garden. Photo: Contributed
3. Garden
The landscaped garden has plenty of space to relax or enjoy dining al fresco Photo: Contributed
4. Sitting room
The L-shaped sitting and dining room benefits from the recent addition of a modern gas burning fireplace, as well as a traditional log burning stove. Photo: Contributed