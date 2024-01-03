In Pictures: Stunning Eastbourne four-bed detached house for sale for over £750,000

Have a look inside this stunning four-bedroom detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £775,000.

The listing states: “A remarkably spacious and well presented four bedroom chalet style property with attractive level south westerly rear garden close to Willingdon golf course.

"The light and generously proportioned accommodation includes a 21' sitting room with lovely rear garden aspect as well as a 25' L shaped kitchen/dining room with adjacent conservatory.

"The glorious garden setting is a wonderful feature with the level rear garden securing a south westerly aspect and views toward the downs.

"An early appointment to view is strongly recommended to appreciate the size and quality of this fine home. Offered for sale with no onward chain.

"Southdown Road sits between Old Town and the private Ratton Estate adjacent to the Willingdon golf course and conveniently located for the amenities of Old Town. Eastbourne town centre is readily accessible and provides the principal shopping throughfare and recently constructed Beacon centre as well as theatres and the mainline railway station.

"Sporting facilities in the area include 3 principal golf courses with the Willingdon golf course being very close by.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts

1 . Southdown Road, Eastbourne Southdown Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Southdown Road, Eastbourne Southdown Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla`

3 . Southdown Road, Eastbourne Southdown Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla