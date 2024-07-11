Known as Langstone, it is situated in Pondtail Road, Horsham, and is currently on the market with a guide price of £1,300,000 through agents Hamptons.
Originally built by Berkeley Homes, the current owners have made various improvements and extensions over the years. As well as five bedrooms, it has an entrance hall, kitchen/breakfast room, study, four further reception rooms and a utility room.
It is set back from the road and reached via a gated gravel driveway which leads to a parking area with space for several cars and access to a detached double garage.
There is also a detached workshop and, from the rear of the garage, there are stairs leading to a room above which is currently used as a gym.
