In Pictures: Stunning five-bedroom detached property for sale in Eastbourne for over £700,000

Have a look inside this stunning five-bedroom detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £710,000.

The listing states: “A remarkably rare opportunity to secure a large detached period building situated in an exclusive residential area on the west side of Eastbourne town centre currently comprised of two spacious apartments.

"Although now in need of improvement the property affords wonderful potential to create a large family home (subject to the necessary consents) or to create two fine apartments.

"Both apartments provide spaciously proportioned accommodation with the ground floor affording a large reception hall with parquet flooring and a 19' sitting room. There is a level lawned walled garden and a private entrance drive providing off road car parking space.

"The entire freehold is offered for sale with no onward chain. An early appointment to view is strongly recommended to appreciate the huge potential afforded.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

