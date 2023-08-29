BREAKING
This five-bedroom detached property in Furze Road, Rudgwick, is on the market with a guide price of £900,000.This five-bedroom detached property in Furze Road, Rudgwick, is on the market with a guide price of £900,000.
In pictures: Stunning five-bedroom Sussex family home with large private garden - including hot tub

This stunning five-bedroom detached family home has a contemporary intererior and beautifully landscaped garden with a Jacuzzi hot tub.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:43 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:46 BST

It is situated in Furze Road, Rudgwick, and is on the market through agents Connells with a guide price of £900,000.

See www.zoopla.co.uk

The Lounge/Dining room has 5 metre bi-fold doors leading out to the garden

1. Lounge/Diner

The Lounge/Dining room has 5 metre bi-fold doors leading out to the garden Photo: Contributed

The Lounge/Dining Area also features a log burner and lined chimney.

2. Lounge/Diner

The Lounge/Dining Area also features a log burner and lined chimney. Photo: Contributed

The kitchen has integrated appliances including a Neff 5 ring hob with Bosch extractor fan, Bosch dishwasher, 2 Neff hide and slide oven, washing machine and tumble dryer, wine fridge for both white and red wine.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen has integrated appliances including a Neff 5 ring hob with Bosch extractor fan, Bosch dishwasher, 2 Neff hide and slide oven, washing machine and tumble dryer, wine fridge for both white and red wine. Photo: Contributed

The kitchen/garden room is spacious and modern in an open plan style.

4. Kitchen/garden room

The kitchen/garden room is spacious and modern in an open plan style. Photo: Contributed

