In pictures: Stunning five-bedroom Sussex family home with large private garden - including hot tub

This stunning five-bedroom detached family home has a contemporary intererior and beautifully landscaped garden with a Jacuzzi hot tub.
It is situated in Furze Road, Rudgwick, and is on the market through agents Connells with a guide price of £900,000.
1. Lounge/Diner
The Lounge/Dining room has 5 metre bi-fold doors leading out to the garden Photo: Contributed
2. Lounge/Diner
The Lounge/Dining Area also features a log burner and lined chimney. Photo: Contributed
3. Kitchen
The kitchen has integrated appliances including a Neff 5 ring hob with Bosch extractor fan, Bosch dishwasher, 2 Neff hide and slide oven, washing machine and tumble dryer, wine fridge for both white and red wine. Photo: Contributed
4. Kitchen/garden room
The kitchen/garden room is spacious and modern in an open plan style. Photo: Contributed