In Pictures: Stunning five-bedroom terraced property for sale in Eastbourne’s Old Town

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £615,000

The listing states: “For sale, is this very well presented three storey five bedroom house in sought after Old Town.

“The house boasts a 25'2" through lounge and dining room and a 14'3" kitchen/breakfast room.

"The first floor comprises two bedrooms and a luxury bathroom, with the top floor comprising three bedrooms, including the master, which enjoys en suite facilities.

"The property also enjoys the benefit of off street parking for two cars to the front and there is a balcony on the first floor, with views to the south downs, whilst to the rear there is a charming courtyard garden.”

The property has been listed with the help of Brook Gamble

1 . Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla