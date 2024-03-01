BREAKING

In Pictures: Stunning five-bedroom terraced property for sale in Eastbourne’s Old Town

Have a look inside this stunning five-bedroom terraced house in Eastbourne’s Old Town that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 1st Mar 2024, 17:31 GMT

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £615,000

The listing states: “For sale, is this very well presented three storey five bedroom house in sought after Old Town.

“The house boasts a 25'2" through lounge and dining room and a 14'3" kitchen/breakfast room.

"The first floor comprises two bedrooms and a luxury bathroom, with the top floor comprising three bedrooms, including the master, which enjoys en suite facilities.

"The property also enjoys the benefit of off street parking for two cars to the front and there is a balcony on the first floor, with views to the south downs, whilst to the rear there is a charming courtyard garden.”

The property has been listed with the help of Brook Gamble

Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne

1. Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne

Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne

2. Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne

Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne

3. Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne

Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne

4. Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne

Vicarage Road, Old Town, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Old TownZoopla