In Pictures: Stunning four-bedroom Eastbourne property for sale
Have a look inside this stunning four-bedroom detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla for £559,950.
By Sam Pole
Published 10th Nov 2023, 11:51 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 11:53 GMT
The Zoopla listing adds: “This is an excellent opportunity to purchase this well presented and deceptively spacious four bedroomed detached and extended home in this favoured Willingdon location.
"The property has a luxury fitted kitchen, en-suite to master bedroom, landscaped gardens to rear and is considered to be in good decorative order throughout. Additionally, the property offers on-site garage with driveway parking for several vehicles, double glazed windows, gas fired central heating and views towards the South Downs.”
The home has been listed with the help of Taylor Engley.
