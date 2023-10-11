In pictures: Stunning nine-bedroom Sussex property with tennis court, swimming pool, croquet lawn and stables

Morley Manor in Brighton Road, Shermanbury, is currently on the market with a guide price of £6,200,000.

The original property has been subsequently extended so that it now offers a fine family home in excellent condition and of considerable character.There are two annexes, as well as the main building, along with stables, extensive grounds – including a tennis court, swimming pool, croquet lawn, hot tub, a lake, lily pond, formal gardens and paddocks.