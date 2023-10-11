BREAKING
This stunning country manor house could be your dream home. The nine-bedroom property set within 14 acres has a guide price of £6,200,000

In pictures: Stunning nine-bedroom Sussex property with tennis court, swimming pool, croquet lawn and stables

This stunning Sussex property has nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, five reception rooms – and a whole lot more.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 11th Oct 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 13:29 BST

Morley Manor in Brighton Road, Shermanbury, is currently on the market with a guide price of £6,200,000.

The original property has been subsequently extended so that it now offers a fine family home in excellent condition and of considerable character.There are two annexes, as well as the main building, along with stables, extensive grounds – including a tennis court, swimming pool, croquet lawn, hot tub, a lake, lily pond, formal gardens and paddocks.

The property is on sale via agents Private Estates at Robert Leech estate agents.See www.zoopla.co.uk

Morley Manor in Shermanbury is listed Grade II as being of 16th century origin

The dining room is on the ground floor along with a reception hall, family room (Snug including a Wine Cellar), Study, Drawing Room, Galleried Hallway, Cloakroom, Kitchen/Breakfast Room, Utility Room, Orangery, and a Boiler Room including a Shower Room.

There is a spacious drawing room, family room and orangery

The magnificent kitchen/breakfast room

