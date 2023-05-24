Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
This seven-bedroom property comes with a two-bed barn conversion, two-bed annexe and park-like gardensThis seven-bedroom property comes with a two-bed barn conversion, two-bed annexe and park-like gardens
This seven-bedroom property comes with a two-bed barn conversion, two-bed annexe and park-like gardens

In pictures: Stunning seven-bedroom Sussex property with two-bed barn, two-bed annexe and park-like gardens

This stunning seven-bedroom property comes with a two-bed barn conversion, two-bed annexe and park-like gardens.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 24th May 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:00 BST

The property – Gatewick in Church Lane, Steyning – is on sale through agents Savills and has a guide price of £2,750,000.

It is Grade II listed with a rich and varied history. Originally a Tudor farmhouse, the existing house was built with a red brick façade from the late 17th century, with a flint stone tower probably added in the early 19th century. It was acquired by the Yorke family in 1953, and a programme of improvement and restorations began. They drew inspiration from Georgian architecture for their renovations; it is these restorations for which the property is listed, including an elegant front doorway modelled on one from Downing Street.

It is set in around 6.5 acres.

See www.rightmove.co.uk

The house is set in six and a half acres of private grounds which give a sense of being in a country estate. The principal house at Gatewick is Grade II listed and is thought to date from the early 16th century, although the estate has 12th century origins.

1. 'Country estate'

The house is set in six and a half acres of private grounds which give a sense of being in a country estate. The principal house at Gatewick is Grade II listed and is thought to date from the early 16th century, although the estate has 12th century origins. Photo: Contributed

The elegant reception hall has display cabinets and oak flooring and beautifully sets the scene for the house.

2. Reception hall

The elegant reception hall has display cabinets and oak flooring and beautifully sets the scene for the house. Photo: Contributed

The drawing room is heated by the open fireplace with its ornate marble mantelpiece and cast iron firebasket; the room is partially wood panelled.

3. Drawing room

The drawing room is heated by the open fireplace with its ornate marble mantelpiece and cast iron firebasket; the room is partially wood panelled. Photo: Contributed

The study is a fascinating room with decorative plasterwork to the ceiling, with painted lintels and mantelpiece in the Palladian style.

4. Study

The study is a fascinating room with decorative plasterwork to the ceiling, with painted lintels and mantelpiece in the Palladian style. Photo: Contributed

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SussexGrade IITudorSavillsGeorgianDowning Street