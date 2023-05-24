In pictures: Stunning seven-bedroom Sussex property with two-bed barn, two-bed annexe and park-like gardens

It is Grade II listed with a rich and varied history. Originally a Tudor farmhouse, the existing house was built with a red brick façade from the late 17th century, with a flint stone tower probably added in the early 19th century. It was acquired by the Yorke family in 1953, and a programme of improvement and restorations began. They drew inspiration from Georgian architecture for their renovations; it is these restorations for which the property is listed, including an elegant front doorway modelled on one from Downing Street.