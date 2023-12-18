In Pictures: Stunning three-bedroom detached property for sale in Eastbourne for over £500,000

Have a look inside this stunning three-bedroom detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £525,000.

The listing states: “This charming three bedroom detached house is a true gem that will make you feel right at home. From the moment you step inside, you'll be struck by the unique character and charm of this property.

"As you enter through the front door you a greeted by a beautiful entrance hall with plenty of space for coats and shoes as well as a large under stairs cupboard. Into the open plan living and dining room is where you really start to feel the character that is consistent throughout. The kitchen is to a very high finish with the units and built in storage, along with a separate laundry room, making for a great space. Upstairs you have three well sized bedrooms as well as a separate bathroom and WC. Out the back there is a large orangery that leads onto an extremely generous garden.

"One of the standout features of this property is the garden. With plenty of space for outdoor entertaining, this is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a long day. The garden is private and a fantastic size, making it a true oasis. Whether you're looking to host a summer barbecue or simply enjoy a quiet evening under the stars, this garden is sure to impress.

"The location of this property is also hard to beat. Situated in the highly sought-after Glynde Avenue, this house is just a short walk from a range of local amenities, including shops, restaurants, and cafes. With easy access to public transport links, you'll also be well connected to the rest of the town. If you're looking for a unique and charming property in a great location, this is definitely worth a closer look.”

The property has been listed with the help of Oakfield.

1 . Glynde Avenue, Eastbourne Glynde Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Glynde Avenue, Eastbourne Glynde Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Glynde Avenue, Eastbourne Glynde Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

4 . Glynde Avenue, Eastbourne Glynde Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla