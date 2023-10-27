In pictures: Stylish Eastbourne town centre home with balcony listed for sale

Have a look inside this stunning four-bedroom semi-detached house in Eastbourne town centre that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

The owners of the property in Grassington Road are looking for offers of more than £875,000.

The late Victorian home has a courtyard garden with bi-fold doors and electric heaters, a front lawned garden, and a gated drive.

On the listing it says: “Nestled in a quiet tree-lined street with wide brick pavements in the highly coveted residential enclave of Lower Meads, this stunning home sits well off the road behind a gated entrance flanked by brick and stone walling. Mature hedgerows and colourful borders further screen the front lawn and seating areas, but the driveway also provides off-street parking.

"The house has instant kerb appeal, with its smart red-brick exterior, terracotta roof tiles, and stone lintel to the lower box bay window. To the left, a wrought-iron gate set in a high brick wall adorned with climbing plants leads into the side courtyard, while a semi-circular brick step and a gabled porch, with a lantern-style light, frame a grey panelled double front door.”

The property was listed on Zoopla with the help of Bees Homes on October 18.

