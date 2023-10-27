BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

In pictures: Stylish Eastbourne town centre home with balcony listed for sale

Have a look inside this stunning four-bedroom semi-detached house in Eastbourne town centre that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 12:27 BST

The owners of the property in Grassington Road are looking for offers of more than £875,000.

The late Victorian home has a courtyard garden with bi-fold doors and electric heaters, a front lawned garden, and a gated drive.

On the listing it says: “Nestled in a quiet tree-lined street with wide brick pavements in the highly coveted residential enclave of Lower Meads, this stunning home sits well off the road behind a gated entrance flanked by brick and stone walling. Mature hedgerows and colourful borders further screen the front lawn and seating areas, but the driveway also provides off-street parking.

"The house has instant kerb appeal, with its smart red-brick exterior, terracotta roof tiles, and stone lintel to the lower box bay window. To the left, a wrought-iron gate set in a high brick wall adorned with climbing plants leads into the side courtyard, while a semi-circular brick step and a gabled porch, with a lantern-style light, frame a grey panelled double front door.”

The property was listed on Zoopla with the help of Bees Homes on October 18.

Grassington Road, Eastbourne

1. Grassington Road, Eastbourne

Grassington Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla/Bees Homes

Grassington Road, Eastbourne

2. Grassington Road, Eastbourne

Grassington Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla/Bees Homes

Grassington Road, Eastbourne

3. Grassington Road, Eastbourne

Grassington Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla/Bees Homes

Grassington Road, Eastbourne

4. Grassington Road, Eastbourne

Grassington Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla/Bees Homes

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ZooplaVictorian