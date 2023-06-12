NationalWorldTV
In pictures: Take a look inside this 'comprehensively refurbished' house in Sussex

The property in Walnut Tree Walk, Eastbourne, was listed on Zoopla on June 1.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 12th Jun 2023, 06:20 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 06:27 BST

On the listing it says: “An excellent opportunity to purchase this well-presented and deceptively spacious three-bedroomed detached character home in this favoured Ratton area of Eastbourne. Situated in Walnut Tree Walk, one of Eastbourne's most desirable tree-lined roads set within the Old Ratton estate. This property has been comprehensively refurbished by the present owners with the provision of a luxury fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, bathroom, cloakroom, studio/office, new double glazing throughout, newly installed gas fired central heating and is considered to be in good decorative order throughout.”

All appointments are to be made through Taylor Engley.

