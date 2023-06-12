On the listing it says: “An excellent opportunity to purchase this well-presented and deceptively spacious three-bedroomed detached character home in this favoured Ratton area of Eastbourne. Situated in Walnut Tree Walk, one of Eastbourne's most desirable tree-lined roads set within the Old Ratton estate. This property has been comprehensively refurbished by the present owners with the provision of a luxury fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, bathroom, cloakroom, studio/office, new double glazing throughout, newly installed gas fired central heating and is considered to be in good decorative order throughout.”