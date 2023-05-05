A newly-built detached family home is up for sale in Lindfield through Savills – Haywards Heath.

The four-bedroom house in Town Wood Close has a guide price of £974,950.

The freehold property sits in The Beeches by Croudace Homes.

It is arranged over two floors and extends to more than 2,000 square feet. The kitchen is fitted with gloss finish Paula Rosa Manhattan units with quartz worktops and integrated appliances. French doors open to the garden and the sitting room has a stone feature fireplace. A utility room and a cloakroom complete the ground floor.

There are four bedrooms on the first floor, with the principal and guest bedroom suites having Utopia en suite shower rooms and built in wardrobes. Bedrooms three and four are served by a family bathroom.

1 . New home The new home is situated in a tree-lined setting on the northern edge of Lindfield Photo: Savills – Haywards Heath

2 . Sitting room The sitting room has a stone feature fireplace Photo: Savills – Haywards Heath

3 . The Beeches The Beeches is an attractive development of modern family houses built by Croudace Homes Photo: Savills – Haywards Heath

4 . Bedroom The home has four bedrooms Photo: Savills – Haywards Heath