In pictures: this newly-built four-bedroom house in Lindfield offers more than 2,000 square feet

A newly-built detached family home is up for sale in Lindfield through Savills – Haywards Heath.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 5th May 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:28 BST

The four-bedroom house in Town Wood Close has a guide price of £974,950.

The freehold property sits in The Beeches by Croudace Homes.

It is arranged over two floors and extends to more than 2,000 square feet. The kitchen is fitted with gloss finish Paula Rosa Manhattan units with quartz worktops and integrated appliances. French doors open to the garden and the sitting room has a stone feature fireplace. A utility room and a cloakroom complete the ground floor.

There are four bedrooms on the first floor, with the principal and guest bedroom suites having Utopia en suite shower rooms and built in wardrobes. Bedrooms three and four are served by a family bathroom.

Find out more about the property at www.zoopla.co.uk.

The new home is situated in a tree-lined setting on the northern edge of Lindfield

1. New home

The new home is situated in a tree-lined setting on the northern edge of Lindfield Photo: Savills – Haywards Heath

The sitting room has a stone feature fireplace

2. Sitting room

The sitting room has a stone feature fireplace Photo: Savills – Haywards Heath

The Beeches is an attractive development of modern family houses built by Croudace Homes

3. The Beeches

The Beeches is an attractive development of modern family houses built by Croudace Homes Photo: Savills – Haywards Heath

The home has four bedrooms

4. Bedroom

The home has four bedrooms Photo: Savills – Haywards Heath

