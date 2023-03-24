Edit Account-Sign Out
In pictures: this seven-bedroom family home in Cuckfield is set in 7.18 acres of gardens and grounds

A seven-bedroom family home with a swimming pool and outbuildings is up for sale in Cuckfield.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:48 GMT

The property in Denning Place costs £3,250,000 and is being sold by house. partnership.

The freehold house is set in approximately 7.18 acres of gardens and grounds, offering 6,000 square feet, including outbuildings.

The property boasts: an entrance hall and drawing room, a sitting room, a dining room and a study, a kitchen / breakfast room, a pantry, a utility room and a cloakroom, a master bedroom with an en suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

There are also: four bedrooms with en suite shower rooms, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom, as well as balconies and a loft room, a double garage and a workshop/stables. Outside there are gardens, a swimming pool, a sunken hot spa and a pool house with a shower room.

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk to find out more about this property.

Situated in Cuckfield, this seven-bedroom family home has a swimming pool and outbuildings

1. Cuckfield

Photo: house. partnership

Situated in Cuckfield, this seven-bedroom family home has a swimming pool and outbuildings

2. Swimming pool

Photo: house. partnership

3. Outbuildings

Photo: house. partnership

The property has seven beautiful bedrooms

4. Bedroom

Photo: house. partnership

Cuckfield