A seven-bedroom family home with a swimming pool and outbuildings is up for sale in Cuckfield.

The property in Denning Place costs £3,250,000 and is being sold by house. partnership.

The freehold house is set in approximately 7.18 acres of gardens and grounds, offering 6,000 square feet, including outbuildings.

The property boasts: an entrance hall and drawing room, a sitting room, a dining room and a study, a kitchen / breakfast room, a pantry, a utility room and a cloakroom, a master bedroom with an en suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.

There are also: four bedrooms with en suite shower rooms, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom, as well as balconies and a loft room, a double garage and a workshop/stables. Outside there are gardens, a swimming pool, a sunken hot spa and a pool house with a shower room.

