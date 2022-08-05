This single storey property is a stylish and versatile family home

In pictures: this single storey detached home in Haywards Heath costs just under £1m

A four-bed detached house with large secluded gardens has been put up for sale in Haywards Heath for just under £1,000,000.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 5th August 2022, 5:31 pm

The stylish single storey property, which is being sold by Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales, is in Hazelgrove Road close to St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School and Warden Park Primary Academy.

The freehold home is on Zoopla now and boasts one bath/shower room, a sitting room, a kitchen/dining room and a cloakroom, as well as a huge loft space.

The guide price is £995,000.

1. Bathroom

An outstanding family bathroom with a shower

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

2. Garden

The home is nestled within large secluded gardens

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

3. Dining room

The kitchen/breakfast/dining area is equally suited for family meals or for entertaining friends

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

4. Bedroom

The impressive bedrooms have ample fitted wardrobes

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

