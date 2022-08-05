The stylish single storey property, which is being sold by Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales, is in Hazelgrove Road close to St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School and Warden Park Primary Academy.
The freehold home is on Zoopla now and boasts one bath/shower room, a sitting room, a kitchen/dining room and a cloakroom, as well as a huge loft space.
The guide price is £995,000.
1. Bathroom
An outstanding family bathroom with a shower
Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales
2. Garden
The home is nestled within large secluded gardens
Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales
3. Dining room
The kitchen/breakfast/dining area is equally suited for family meals or for entertaining friends
Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales
4. Bedroom
The impressive bedrooms have ample fitted wardrobes
Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales