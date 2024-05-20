In Pictures: Three bedroom house designed by ‘renowned architect’ on sale in Eastbourne

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £825,000

The listing states: “A delightful three bedroom detached house built in 1923 designed by renowned architect John. D. Clarke boasting a mature well stocked 150 foott rear garden and stunning views of the South Downs.

"This wonderful property has an abundance of character and charm and the property's current vendor is only the third owner.

"The property is located in the much sought after Willingdon area and is close to local shops, St.Mary's Church, good local pubs and excellent road links. Accommodation comprises spacious entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen with one and a half butler sink, range of wooden work surfaces with wall and base units, integral dishwasher and gas fired Aga which controls the heating and hot water.

"There are three good size bedrooms to the first floor which all have lovely views of the South Downs as well as a bathroom and there is a further toilet on the ground floor.

"A particular feature is the rear garden extending to approximately 150 feet in length which is well stocked with a variety of plants, shrubs and trees. There is also a pleasant front garden, a driveway and detached pitched roof garage.”

The property has been listed with the help of Leaper Stanbrook.

