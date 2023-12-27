BREAKING

In ten photos: this detached four double-bedroom house in Haywards Heath has a huge feature garden

A spacious four-bedroom detached house is up for sale in Haywards Heath.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Dec 2023, 16:49 GMT

The home in Hurstwood Lane costs £700,000 and is being sold by Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath.

The freehold property offers off-road parking, a double garage, a huge feature garden and two separate reception rooms, and is all offered with no on-going chain.

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk to see more.

The entrance hallway leads to a lounge with a view over the garden and there is a study on this level, as well as dining room, a modern kitchen with side access, and a WC. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom and a family bathroom, as well as a large loft area. Outside there is lots of space for parking and a garden that backs onto fields.

Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath said that the quiet cul de sac location is within close proximity to Haywards Heath town centre.

Fox and Sons are offering this spacious four-bedroom detached family home

Fox and Sons are offering this spacious four-bedroom detached family home Photo: Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath

2. Kitchen

The modern kitchen with side access Photo: Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath

Bathroom Photo: Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath

The dining room Photo: Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath

