In ten photos: this detached four double-bedroom house in Haywards Heath has a huge feature garden
The home in Hurstwood Lane costs £700,000 and is being sold by Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath.
The freehold property offers off-road parking, a double garage, a huge feature garden and two separate reception rooms, and is all offered with no on-going chain.
The entrance hallway leads to a lounge with a view over the garden and there is a study on this level, as well as dining room, a modern kitchen with side access, and a WC. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom and a family bathroom, as well as a large loft area. Outside there is lots of space for parking and a garden that backs onto fields.
Fox & Sons – Haywards Heath said that the quiet cul de sac location is within close proximity to Haywards Heath town centre.