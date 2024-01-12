BREAKING

Incredible Worthing property with secret garden comes on the market priced at £695,000

An incredible family home with a secret garden has come on the market in Worthing priced at £695,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 12th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

Estate agent Graham Butt says from the moment you enter the driveway, you can immediately see what this impressive accommodation has to offer. It is in a peaceful position in Southwold Close, High Salvington, and early viewings are highly advised as it is a true gem.

The house has a separate lounge and dining room, kitchen / breakfast room, three double bedrooms, two bathrooms and a ground-floor cloakroom. The garden is beautifully presented, with the perfect balance of lawn and patio areas, plus a secret rear section with vegetable patches and fruit trees.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This three-bedroom, detached house with a stunning south-facing garden has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £695,000

1. Southwold Close, Worthing

This three-bedroom, detached house with a stunning south-facing garden has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £695,000 Photo: Zoopla

2. Southwold Close, Worthing

This three-bedroom, detached house with a stunning south-facing garden has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £695,000 Photo: Zoopla

3. Southwold Close, Worthing

This three-bedroom, detached house with a stunning south-facing garden has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £695,000 Photo: Zoopla

4. Southwold Close, Worthing

This three-bedroom, detached house with a stunning south-facing garden has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £695,000 Photo: Zoopla

