Incredible Worthing property with secret garden comes on the market priced at £695,000
Estate agent Graham Butt says from the moment you enter the driveway, you can immediately see what this impressive accommodation has to offer. It is in a peaceful position in Southwold Close, High Salvington, and early viewings are highly advised as it is a true gem.
The house has a separate lounge and dining room, kitchen / breakfast room, three double bedrooms, two bathrooms and a ground-floor cloakroom. The garden is beautifully presented, with the perfect balance of lawn and patio areas, plus a secret rear section with vegetable patches and fruit trees.
